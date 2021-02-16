The US just saw its lowest COVID-19 daily case count since October. Experts are still worried

The US on Monday reported more than 53,800 new COVID-19 infections: its lowest daily case count since October and a vastly different number from those plaguing the country just last month, when infections were topping 200,000 a day.

Statistics from across the US are now reflecting more encouraging trends.

Despite the decrease, numbers are still high. And experts worry that if Americans let their guards down — especially now with variants circulating -— there could be another surge coming.

While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend Americans avoid travel if they can, the past weekend was one of the busiest for air travel in more than a month, with more than 4 million people flying since Thursday.

"The only thing that I'm concerned about now, is that we do have this UK variant ... and it seems to be accelerating in the United States," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School for Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN on Monday.

CDC data shows more than 1,100 cases of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the UK, have been reported in the US. The agency has previously warned the strain will see rapid growth in early 2021 and will likely become the predominant variant by March.