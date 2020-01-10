Third victim's body found after avalanche at ski resort
0 comments

Third victim's body found after avalanche at ski resort

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Three dead after Idaho ski resort avalanche

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2013 file photo, a skier takes advantage of the snowy conditions at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, it received reports of up to three separate avalanches on the mountain and that emergency responders were coordinating rescue efforts. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

 Another body was recovered Thursday at the site of a ski resort avalanche in Idaho, raising the death toll to three victims.

Silver Mountain Resort confirmed the body was a skier who was missing after the avalanche on Tuesday in Kellogg.

A private air rescue crew based out of Montana discovered the body in the drift, Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson told reporters. Poor weather conditions complicated the recovery effort, Gunderson said.

No one else is reported missing, officials said.

Investigators believe two victims, identified as Carl William Dick Humphreys and Scott Michael Parsons, both of Washington state, were skiing together on Wardner Peak when the avalanche happened.

Five other skiers were rescued with minor injuries.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports