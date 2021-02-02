Those who had COVID-19 could get reinfected if the variants become dominant, Fauci says

Even for those who have been infected withCOVID-19, there is a "very high rate" of re-infection if the new variants become dominant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

Health experts have identified at least three coronavirus variants in the US that appeared to originate in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. While the average case rate in the US has declined lately, officials are concerned these variants could fuel another surge.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that health experts in South Africa have seen that the variant there has such a high rate of reinfection that previous infection did not appear to protect people.

The threat of reinfection comes after the deadliest month of the pandemic. More than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths were reported in January, equaling 95,000 in all, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Ramping up vaccine administration, experts hope, will mitigate the risk of new variants fueling another surge through the US.

Even though current vaccines do not offer the same level of protection against the variants, they can protect against serious disease, including hospitalization and death, Fauci said. They could also keep variants from becoming more dominant.