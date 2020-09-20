TikTok deal with Oracle given Trump's approval

Donald Trump said he's approved Oracle Corp.'s bid for the U.S. operations of TikTok "in concept," a deal forced by the president's orders last month declaring the popular video-sharing app a national security threat.
"I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done that's great. If they don't, that's OK too," Trump told reporters Saturday as he left the White House for a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C. "I approved the deal in concept."
The new company, which will be called TikTok Global, has agreed to donate $5 billion to an education fund, which Trump said would satisfy his demand that the government receive a payment from the deal.
TikTok Global will likely be headquartered in Texas and will hire "at least" 25,000 people, Trump said.
The deal is the result of Trump's orders last month over national security concerns about TikTok's ownership by ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese company.
The Chinese government must now sign off on the transaction for it to go forward.
Trump spoke with Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison and Walmart Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon on Friday, telling them he still expected the U.S. government to receive a cash payment as part of the transaction, according to people familiar with the matter.
Oracle, Tiktok and Walmart didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
The deal came together last weekend, the result of high-level negotiations between ByteDance, Oracle and top Trump administration officials after ByteDance rejected a bid from Microsoft Corp. and Walmart to buy the U.S. TikTok service outright. — BLOOMBERG NEWS
