Amazon, the Internet shopping behemoth, is holding a two day sale called Amazon Prime Day.
As CNN reports, the markdowns are comparable to Black Friday, and shoppers anticipate the site's markdowns.
The sale covers many of the types of items Amazon sells, from clothes to electronics to Amazon's own devices (Fire TV Stick, usually $39.99 is $14.99).
But this year, workers at an Amazon warehouse in suburban Minneapolis say they'll strike.
The strike and rally are being organized by the Awood Center, a group that advocates for Somali and other East African workers. Awood, which means "power" in Somali, was formed as a partnership between the Minnesota chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations and Service Employees International Union Local 26. The Prime Day action won't be the first time the Minnesota workers have banded together to press Amazon for change.
Workers at Amazon's nonunion facilities in Minnesota began publicly complaining last year about harsh working conditions, increasing workloads, safety and limited advancement opportunities. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali American from Minneapolis, joined them for a rally in December. But they say management has failed to address their concerns. So they've called for a six-hour stoppage that will overlap the morning and evening shifts on Prime Day.
The Seattle-based company, which says Amazon Prime has over 100 million paid members, called the organizers' allegations baseless.
"The fact is Amazon offers already what this outside organization is asking for," spokeswoman Brenda Alfred said in a statement. "We provide great employment opportunities with excellent pay — ranging from $16.25-$20.80 an hour, and comprehensive benefits including health care, up to 20 weeks parental leave, paid education, promotional opportunities, and more."