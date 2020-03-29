Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after coronavirus quarantine
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after coronavirus quarantine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after going into self-quarantine in Australia.

"We're home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing," Hanks tweeted Saturday.

The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in the film. Production on the project has been suspended.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it," the actor wrote. — CNN

