Top letters from last week

Letter: Good news: We can now expect Hawley’s departure
Regarding “Hawley sent fundraising email on election objection as Capitol descended into chaos” (Jan. 7): I have been trying with all my might to think of one good thing that is a logical outcome of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Finally, I realized it: We should now be able to look forward to Josh Hawley’s resignation from the U.S. Senate. His self-serving spread of disproved claims of election fraud confirmed that he was morally unfit to hold high office. But his recent actions show him to have crossed the line legally so that he can no longer continue to serve in a position that entails upholding the Constitution.
The shocking photograph of Hawley with his fist raised in solidarity with the rioters is clear evidence of his incitement to violence. His craven fundraising during the assault on the Capitol sought to capitalize on the sedition he encouraged.
Hawley, who surely will be shunned by other senators, Republican as well as Democrat, would at best be an ineffective legislator if allowed to continue. Missourians deserve better, and we should tell him so.
Margaret Hermes • St. Louis
Letter: Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh
Like Fox News and other right-wing media, KMOX must be identified as one of the fomenters of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The criminal actions undertaken by the mob were fueled daily by the hatred and lies of Rush Limbaugh and those listeners who follow him. The station is now a shameful part of our local legacy.
Joe Hanrahan • Oakville
Letter: Sen. Hawley and Rep. Hill violated the 14th Amendment
Regarding “Missouri lawmaker skips his own swearing-in to attend Trump rally in Washington” (Jan. 7): According to the U.S. Constitution, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and state Rep. Justin Hill must resign. The 14th Amendment, section 3, states that no person shall hold elected office if the person has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution. And that is exactly what Hawley cheered and promoted, and what Hill participated in.
The votes have been counted correctly; the election was legitimate; and the results are final and have been certified. No angry, treasonous mob of armed vigilantes threatening our government can change this. We need to hold these traitors accountable and return our country to a place where our leaders reflect the very best of every kind of American and where liberty and justice for all prevails.
It’s time for Hawley and Hill to find new jobs.
Ellen Wentz • Kirkwood
Letter: Hawley had every right to question the election results
Regarding the editorial “Trump, with a Hawley assist, incites supporters to insurrection” (Jan. 7): I felt the vitriol directed toward Sen. Josh Hawley was very inappropriate. He certainly had the constitutional right and duty to challenge the electoral votes if he felt they were invalid. Indeed, this is nothing new. The Democrats pursued this process after the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections.
As far as the claim that he prompted the violence, I have not seen or heard a single quote that confirms this. His intent was clarity and fairness in the election process, clearly not violence. The editorial’s comment that he was cowering in fear during the violence is ludicrous. He did, as did all lawmakers, follow the directions of security officers. So if he was cowering, it was alongside Democratic leadership as well.
President-elect Joe Biden’s comments quoted by the Post-Dispatch were appropriate, not heroic. Biden wasn’t exactly Atticus Finch standing down a lynch mob.
The criticism of Hawley calling out the protesters at his Virginia home is puzzling. Unless, of course, people think a crowd yelling threats at his wife and baby, then pounding on her door, as Hawley alleges, demanding she come outside was appropriate. Did they intend to teach her civics lessons, or did they have a much more intimate encounter in mind? I can’t imagine that even a Post-Dispatch editor would not condemn this.
Charles Freeman • Hillsboro
Letter: Danforth should apologize to Missourians and McCaskill
Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Hawley sets the Constitution on fire, and chaos ensues” (Jan. 7): Former Sen. John Danforth is a good and honorable man. I was pleased in the wake of Sen. Josh Hawley’s failed coup in Washington that he renounced his cravenly ambitious protégé, whose presidential aspirations went up in smoke during this deadly attack. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill is a good and honorable woman who never would have launched such a deranged stunt in order to advance her political fortunes.
Danforth needs to do three more things: 1) Apologize to the people of Missouri for helping to create this monster. 2) Apologize to McCaskill for helping to end her admirable Senate career. 3) Pledge to support and fund a candidate who can oust Hawley from the Senate in 2024.
History will not be kind to Hawley, and the taint will likely soil Danforth’s reputation as well.
Barry Williams • Brentwood
Letter: Missouri taxpayers hired Hawley. They can fire him.
Regarding "Protesters say Hawley has 'blood on his hands' and should step down" (Jan. 12): The people of Missouri hired Sen. Josh Hawley. We the people pay Hawley. We should be able to fire Hawley or, at a minimum, suspend him from representing the people of Missouri, and stop paying him.
Timothy Higgins • Crestwood
Letter: Let Missouri secede from Union; make Trump their king
Regarding Arlene Zarembka's guest column "Hawley must be disbarred for violating his oath as an attorney" (Jan. 12): Sen. Josh Hawley is mistaken about the honesty of the presidential election, but he knows that a majority of the people of Missouri, along with many adjacent states, want four more years of President Donald Trump. Why should I deny them their choice?
At the same time, while a senator from California represent five times more people than a senator from Missouri, their votes are of equal weight. Up to this time, we have accepted that inequity, just as we accepted four years of Trump's anarchy climaxed by armed rebellion.
I therefore make this modest proposal: Missouri should secede from the Union and make Trump the independent state's hereditary monarch. I promise not to object.
Ira Kurlander • San Francisco, Calif.
Letter: Blunt should take lead on Hawley’s Senate expulsion
Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “With perfect staging, Hawley becomes ‘The Face of Sedition’” (Jan. 8): Sadly, Sen. Josh Hawley is a seditionist who played a part in one of our country’s darkest days. He knows better. He has actively undermined our system of government and encouraged others to do so. He walked by the mob and raised a fist in solidarity. Curiously, he did not remain with them as they stormed the Capitol. He is one of them.
Hawley’s fealty to President Donald Trump is both appalling and frightening. This is a political calculation to enhance his own standing with Trump supporters for his own presidential ambitions. What is right and what is true is secondary to his ambitions. What would he do if he were a president who was not reelected? I do not want to know.
The Senate needs to expel Hawley. This should be initiated by his own party. Sen. Roy Blunt should step up and initiate the process.
Joe Sniezek • St. Louis
Letter: Danforth isn’t really concerned with Hawley’s behavior
Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “We all misjudge people” (Jan. 10): McClellan’s revisionist mea culpa vis-a-vis Rep. Ann Wagner is admirable enough. But his attempt to use this same rationale on behalf of former Sen. John Danforth misses the mark.
Danforth says it was a mistake the way he misjudged Sen. Josh Hawley, echoing the same sad sack tone he’s used in the past when discussing President Donald Trump or the far right. But never once has he publicly regretted actually voting for these people. That’s because he would vote the exact same way, given another chance.
Danforth knew what he was pushing on us with Hawley. I guess Danforth had hoped that Hawley would hold off on the execution of his extreme ideas until Danforth was no longer around. The truth is that Danforth isn’t really concerned with Hawley’s behavior; only about his own image. In his heart of hearts, Danforth is still a Republican.
And by the way, championing Hawley wasn’t Danforth’s “worst mistake,” as he claims. Danforth also gave us the inept Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Hawley can be voted out. Thomas is forever.
Jon Fulmer • Webster Groves
Letter: With an apology, Sen. Hawley could still redeem himself
Regarding “Protesters say Hawley has ‘blood on his hands’ and should step down” (Jan. 12): The recent insurrection on Capitol Hill leaves me feeling aghast, angry, and in disbelief. In particular, Sen. Josh Hawley’s role in stoking the kindling of this riot is undeniable.
Hawley has not had my vote. But as my senator for a few more years, he will have my prayers, and my hopes. The late Sen. Ted Kennedy became an effective lawmaker, even after Chappaquiddick, so I really want to believe there’s hope for Hawley as well.
An unambiguous, specific and public apology from Hawley to Missouri (and to his colleagues) would be a swell place for him to start.
Jim Roach • Maplewood