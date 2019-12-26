Travel slowdowns likely for the roads today

Anyone hitting the road on the day after Christmas should prepare for a slow go in some places.
In the air, an extra 500,000 people are expected to fly on Dec. 26 and 27, accordiing to Airlines for America - about 2.9 million people compared with 2.4 million on a normal travel day.
And the AAA says more than 100 million holiday travleers are expected to drive to and from their destinations from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, another record number.
"With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week. Although congestion will be lighter than normal, knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will help save time and reduce stress this holiday season," said transportation analyst Trevor Reed in a post on the website of INRIX, a location-based data and analytics firm.
For example, the peak congestion period for Chicago on Thrusday is expected to be from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m., while in Boston, the worst will be on Friday between 4 and 6 p.m.