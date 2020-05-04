Trump acknowledges coronavirus death toll could reach 100,000

President Donald Trump on Sunday sharply revised upward his projected toll of U.S. coronavirus deaths, saying that fatalities could reach 100,000, even as he defied warnings from leading public health experts and renewed his calls for a quick reopening of businesses across the country.
Speaking at a Fox News event staged at the Lincoln Memorial, Trump acknowledged being warned in late January about the threat posed by the virus, but faulted officials who he said delivered their assessment “matter-of-factly — it was not a big deal.”
Earlier Sunday, health experts from inside and outside the government warned the outbreak may flare up more fiercely in coming months, even as many U.S. states are moving to ease stay-at-home restrictions.
Several of the nation’s governors, meanwhile, acknowledged they were walking a tightrope, fearing intensified outbreaks even as some of them embarked on reopenings meant to ease deep economic distress in their states.
As the U.S. death toll rose, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx implicitly acknowledged that Trump, as recently as last month, had been overly optimistic about likely fatalities.
In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Birx said the administration continued to operate on the assumption that the more likely scenario called for as many as nearly a quarter-million deaths — even with shutdown measures taken to date.
“Our projections have always been between 100,000 and 240,000 American lives lost,” she said. “And that’s with full mitigation, and us learning from each other how to social distance.”
As he has done during weeks of White House briefings on the virus and efforts to fight it, Trump used his forum on Fox to tout his own response to the coronavirus crisis and to rail against Democrats, his predecessor, selected governors, the news media and China, where the virus originated.
Only two weeks ago, Trump was predicting 50,000 or 60,000 Americans might die. But Sunday, with the toll surpassing 66,000, he acknowledged the parameters had changed.
“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people,” he said, calling that scenario “horrible.”
As he has from early in the outbreak, the president again called for a reopening of business, coupling that with a prediction that the economy would rebound this summer and boom next year — if he is reelected.
“We have to get our life back,” he said. “We have to get the country back.”
But many experts counseled caution earlier Sunday.
Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that there were rising numbers of new cases in about 20 states, suggesting that the outbreak was not yet being tamped down to the degree that officials had hoped.
“While mitigation didn’t fail, I think it’s fair to say that it didn’t work as well as we expected,” he said. “We expected that we would start seeing more significant declines in new cases and deaths around the nation at this point. And we’re just not seeing that.”
Looking ahead to the fall, Gottlieb said that by autumn, after a summer break, “you can see this slow simmer explode into a new epidemic or large outbreaks.
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter
