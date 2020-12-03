Trump airs his election grievances in 46-minute video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a misstatement-laden 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump called his address, released Wednesday only on social media and delivered in front of no audience, perhaps "the most important speech” of his presidency.
Trump, who spoke from the Diplomatic Reception Room, kept up his pushback against the election as state after state certifies its results and as Biden presses ahead with shaping his Cabinet in advance of his inauguration on Jan. 20.
Trump's remarks raised questions about whether he might press Republicans in Congress to block certification of the vote, a move that’s been floated by the president's allies.
Biden received a record 81 million votes compared to 74 million for Trump. The Democrat also won 306 electoral votes compared to 232 for Trump. The Electoral College split matches Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago, which he described then as a “landslide.”
Trump continued his contention of a “rigged election” even though members of his own administration, including Attorney General William Barr, say that no proof of widespread voter fraud has been uncovered. Courts in multiple battleground states have thrown out a barrage of lawsuits filed on behalf of the president.
“This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me,” Trump said. “It’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election. And in all future elections.”
About an hour after it was posted, Trump’s video had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook and shared by more than 60,000 Facebook users. Both Facebook and Twitter flagged the president’s posting as problematic, with Twitter noting that Trump’s claims about election fraud are disputed.
Trump said the election results should be “overturned immediately” in several battleground states and suggested the Supreme Court should intervene in his favor, saying, “Hopefully, they will do what’s right for our country because our country can’t live with this kind of an election.”
But chances are remote that the Supreme Court would get involved. No appeals claiming fraud have been filed at the high court. Pennsylvania Republicans want the justices to prevent certification of Biden’s win in the state, but their appeal alleges Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional, not fraud. The state Supreme Court has dismissed the lawsuit.
In the video, Trump also alluded to legal troubles he could face once he leaves office. New York's attorney general, Letitia James, is conducting a civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of assets for loan or insurance purposes and deflated the value for tax purposes.
Trump said that “these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York so that they can try to get me there."
James responded in statement: "Unlike the president and the unfounded accusations he hurled today, we are guided by the facts and the law, and the politics stop at the door. Period.” — Associated Press, Washington Post video
