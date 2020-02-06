Trump and other Republicans slam Romney over impeachment vote

(CNN) -- Sen. Mitt Romney's vote on Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump on one of the articles of impeachment not only rankled his fellow Republicans but also led his niece, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, to publicly disagree with him.
Romney's decision came as a surprise to his Republican Senate colleagues and was swiftly met with condemnation from the President and many of his allies.
"Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election," Trump wrote in an overnight tweet, referring to Romney's 2012 bid. "Read the Transcripts!"
Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel distanced herself from her uncle, as she has previously done when Romney has criticized Trump.
"This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last," McDaniel tweeted. "The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump."
This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020
The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him.
I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump.
The Utah Republican Party tweeted its own criticism of the junior senator from the Beehive State later on Wednesday.
"The Utah Republican Party is pleased to see President Trump completely acquitted by the United States Senate," the party said in a post from its account. "We appreciate the service rendered to our state by Utah's two senators. As a party, we strongly disagree with the vote cast today by Senator Romney.
The Utah Republican Party is pleased to see President Trump completely acquitted by the United States Senate. We appreciate the service rendered to our state by Utah’s two senators. As a party, we strongly disagree with the vote cast today by Senator Romney.— UtahGOP (@UtahGOP) February 5, 2020
"We stand firmly behind our President, whose policies have created unprecedented levels of American prosperity. The impeachment effort has served only to distract America from the serious issues we face, and in November voters will hold Democrats accountable for this distraction."
We stand firmly behind our President, whose policies have created unprecedented levels of American prosperity. The impeachment effort has served only to distract America from the serious issues we face, and in November voters will hold Democrats accountable for this distraction.— UtahGOP (@UtahGOP) February 5, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence called Romney's decision a "disappointment" during an interview on radio's "The Lars Larson Show" but added that "at the end of the day it makes no difference."
Donald Trump Jr. mocked Romney over his decision in a series of tweets, calling him "bitter" and saying he should be expelled from the Senate Republican conference.
Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020
He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.