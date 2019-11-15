President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court Thursday to block a Manhattan grand jury subpoena for copies of his financial records and tax returns, teeing up a test of Trump's expansive claims of immunity.
The case marks the first time lawyers for the President have gone to the Supreme Court arguing that the President is immune from criminal proceedings while in office.
"In our petition, we assert that the subpoena violates the US Constitution and therefore is unenforceable," Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a statement. "We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant review in this significant constitutional case and reverse the dangerous and damaging decision of the appeals court."
Trump's attorneys are preparing an even more historic legal case involving the President's tax returns. Trump's personal attorneys are expected on Friday to ask the Supreme Court with an emergency petition asking the justices to put on hold a lower court ruling that cleared the way for the House to subpoena the President's financial records. That request could set up a momentous separation of powers dispute between two branches of the federal government.
The request comes a day after a different appeals court in Washington for the second time denied Trump's attempt to stop an accounting firm from turning over his financial documents to the House.
Both cases have so far resulted in losses for the President in the lower courts -- and now represent a test of whether the nation's highest court, currently dominated by conservatives, will side with Trump.
The arguments presented in these cases have similar strains to those the White House and the Department of Justice are making to keep officials from having to testify before Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
If they do so, they will finally settle an issue that has dogged the President since before he took office: the release of his tax returns. The justices could rule broadly on the scope of presidential immunity or confine their opinion to the facts of the case at hand concerning a third party subpoena to his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA. Such a ruling would likely come out next spring just as the presidential election is heating up.
The court could simply deny to take up the case, leaving in place a lower court opinion that went against the President. That would clear the way for the subpoena to be enforced, although the records would be subject to rules governing grand jury secrecy.
The justices, including two of Trump's nominees, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, will meet behind closed doors in the coming weeks to discuss how to handle the petition. Briefing is expected to be over by the end of November. If the court wants to hear the case this term, it will likely act by mid-January.
The case arises out of a state criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus A. Vance, who served a subpoena on Mazars as part of an investigation into hush money payments. Trump's lawyers sued in federal court to block the subpoena.
In the brief, Trump's lawyers wrote that the "Constitution's text, structure, and history all confirm that the Di