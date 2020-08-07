Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on security grounds, a move China's government criticized as "political manipulation."
The twin executive orders issued Thursday — one for each app — add to growing U.S.-Chinese conflict over technology and security. They take effect in 45 days and could bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, effectively removing them from U.S. distribution.
China's foreign ministry expressed opposition but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate.
Earlier, Trump threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to "close down" TikTok in the United States unless Microsoft Corp. or another company acquires it.
TikTok, owned by Beijing-headquartered ByteDance Ltd., is popular for its short, catchy videos. The company says it has 100 million users in the United States and hundreds of millions worldwide.
The Trump administration has expressed concern Chinese social media services could provide American users' personal information to Chinese authorities, though it has given no evidence TikTok did that.
Instead, officials point to the Communist Party's ability to compel cooperation from Chinese companies. U.S. regulators cited similar security concerns last year when the Chinese owner of Grindr was ordered to sell the dating app.
In a statement, TikTok expressed shock at the order and complained it violates U.S. law. The company said it doesn't store American user data in China and never has given it to Beijing or censored content at the government's request.
TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to reach a "constructive solution" but the Trump administration "paid no attention to facts" and tried improperly to insert itself into business negotiations. TikTok said it would "pursue all remedies" available to ensure the company and its users are "are treated fairly."
WeChat's owner, Tencent, the most valuable Asian technology company, and Microsoft declined to comment.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced an expansion of the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to include barring Chinese apps from U.S. app stores, citing alleged security threats and calling out TikTok and WeChat by name.
The Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of "political manipulation" and said the moves will hurt American companies and consumers.
"The United States is using national security as an excuse, frequently abuses national power and unreasonably suppresses companies of other countries," said a ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. "This is an outright hegemonic act. China is firmly opposed to it."
Wang, who didn't mention TikTok or any other company by name, called on the Trump administration to "correct its wrongdoing" but gave no indication how Beijing might respond.
