President Donald Trump was met with loud, sustained boos and some cheers as he entered Madison Square Garden for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday night in New York.
The president, who is facing down an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats, attended with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, New York Rep. Peter King, and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
A handful of signs reading "Remove Trump" and "Impeach Trump" dotted the crowd.
Trump received a similarly polarized reception days earlier when he attended a World Series baseball game in Washington, D.C. He was met with loud boos, cheers and "lock him up" chants when he was displayed on Nationals Park's video screen.
The negative reception wasn't particularly surprising in predominantly liberal Washington, but it came on the same day Trump announced the US killed ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world's most wanted terrorist.
Outside the venue, protesters both against and in support of Trump gathered and chanted. — CNN