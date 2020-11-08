Trump campaign holds press conference at the "Four Seasons." No, not a hotel.

The location Trump campaign's legal team used for a press conference overwhelmed whatever the lawyers said during that press conference.
Trump announced his lawyers' news conference on Twitter just hours earlier — first saying it would take place at Center City's posh Four Seasons Hotel, only later to delete his tweet and name the correct venue: outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Holmesburg, in Philadelphia's 65th Ward.
To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.— Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020
It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.
The hastily called news conference began just minutes after the Associated Press and national television networks called the election in Joe Biden's favor.
We'll politely describe it as being next to a book store. A very particular type of book store.
We’re now queuing up to go inside Four Seasons Total Landscaping to hear from the president’s lawyers, as we appear close to a call from Pennsylvania which could decide the election, is a sentence I’d never thought I would write.— Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020
Four Seasons Total Landscaping, near the adult book store, across from the cremation center. Got it.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2020
I will pay a $44.95 one-time fee to read 8,000 deeply reported words on the Four Seasons Total Landscaping story. If the Philly Enquirer does it I’ll take out a one-year subscription. I will support whatever business model that produces this story.— Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 8, 2020
The hero of this story, obviously, is whoever answered the phone at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and had the presence of mind to quote the campaign a rental fee, rather than correcting the WH staffer making the call.— Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) November 8, 2020
An answer to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping mystery: the company told me the Trump campaign contacted them today out of the blue ahead of the Giuliani presser and said their location was close to an exit on I95, and was secure, and that’s why they wanted to use it.— Daniel Bush (@DanielBush) November 7, 2020
Rudy Giuliani and Eric Trump, the president's son, announced the campaign's plan to file lawsuits at the event.
All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!!— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 8, 2020
We're not sure if that last tweet is a joke.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.