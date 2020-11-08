 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump campaign holds press conference at the "Four Seasons." No, not a hotel.
0 comments

Trump campaign holds press conference at the "Four Seasons." No, not a hotel.

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Election 2020

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The location Trump campaign's legal team used for a press conference overwhelmed whatever the lawyers said during that press conference.

Trump announced his lawyers' news conference on Twitter just hours earlier — first saying it would take place at Center City's posh Four Seasons Hotel, only later to delete his tweet and name the correct venue: outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Holmesburg, in Philadelphia's 65th Ward.

The hastily called news conference began just minutes after the Associated Press and national television networks called the election in Joe Biden's favor.

We'll politely describe it as being next to a book store. A very particular type of book store.

Rudy Giuliani and Eric Trump, the president's son, announced the campaign's plan to file lawsuits at the event.

We're not sure if that last tweet is a joke.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports