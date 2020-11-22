Trump campaign requests Georgia recount despite more rigorous audit

Georgia will conduct another recount of its presidential ballots following a Trump campaign request Saturday, but the recount is extremely unlikely to change his loss in the state.

"Because the margin is still less than 0.5%, the President can request a recount after certification of the results. That recount will be conducted by rescanning all paper ballots," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had said in a statement on Friday after a state audit of the presidential results had been completed.

President-elect Joe Biden, who was declared the winner Friday as the state certified the results, has a 12,670 vote or .2% lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia.

Georgia already conducted an audit of the presidential ballots, meaning all ballots in the presidential race were counted a second time — which was a defacto recount. The audit was more rigorous than the recount will be as the audit was a hand recount of every ballot, whereas the new recount will be done by a machine rescan.

Under Georgia law, the Trump campaign had two business days from Friday's certification to request the recount, which will be taxpayer-funded.