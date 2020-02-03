Trump congratulates Chiefs for representing 'the Great State of Kansas'
Trump congratulates Chiefs for representing 'the Great State of Kansas'

President Donald Trump congratulated the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs for representing the state of Kansas after they won the Super Bowl Sunday night.

In a tweet that apparently disappeared — but was captured in screengrabs — Trump wrote: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

Trump corrected the tweet later.

But as you might expect, it quickly became a meme on Twitter, with Sharpies as the main theme.

And when The Kansas City Star’s Blair Kerkhoff tweeted that the Chiefs parade will be in Kansas City, a slew of smart alecks wondered: Which Kansas City?

In case you were wondering, the town got its name in the 1830s because it was situated at the mouth of the Kansas River.

