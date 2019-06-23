President Donald Trump abruptly suspended his wide-ranging threat to deport "millions" of undocumented immigrants starting Sunday, demanding that Democrats and Republicans forge a plan to stanch the record flows of asylum-seeking families across the southern border into the United States.
Trump had announced the raids Monday in a surprise tweet that ignited a frenzy of fear in immigrant communities nationwide and drew criticism from law enforcement and elected officials in California, New York and other states. Then, in a move that has become a hallmark of his chaotic presidency, he reversed the plan in a tweet Saturday mere hours before the raids were set to begin.
Trump tweeted that he had "delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border."
"If not, Deportations start!" he warned.
In his tweet, Trump said "Democrats" had asked him to hold off on the raids. According to a person familiar with the call, who like others interviewed for this report spoke on the condition of anonymity, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Trump on Friday night and asked him to call off the raids. They spoke for about 10 minutes.
Democratic lawmakers celebrated the decision. In a tweet, Pelosi wrote that the delay "is welcome."
"Families belong together," she tweeted.
More than 675,000 migrants have arrived at the border so far in the fiscal year, with more than 144,000 migrants taken into custody in May alone, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Advocates for immigrants say the families are fleeing horrendous conditions in Central America and other regions, and are allowed to seek asylum under federal law.
Although Trump framed the postponement as a way to prod Congress toward a deal on overhauling the nation's asylum laws, the reality was that the administration's planned raids were threatening billions in new funding that lawmakers were set to approve in the coming weeks to address the humanitarian challenges at the border, including widespread crowding and unsanitary conditions for children.
The House and Senate had each been proceeding on emergency spending legislation to provide an additional $4.5 billion, mostly for the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security.
The Office of Refugee Resettlement, the HHS agency that cares for unaccompanied migrant children, is set to run out of funding at the end of this month absent congressional action.