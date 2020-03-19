Trump dubs himself 'wartime president' as America fights coronavirus

In this March 18, 2020 photo, a street car operator wears a face mask as he drives on H Street in Northeast Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that worries about the coronavirus now surpass concerns about the flu. Thirty-one percent of Americans are very or extremely worried about themselves or someone in their families becoming infected, with another 35% somewhat worried. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)