Trump embraces QAnon conspiracy; Pence dismises it

President Donald Trump offered an embrace Wednesday of the fringe internet phenomenon QAnon, praising its followers for supporting him and shrugging off its outlandish conspiracies.
Days later, Vice President Mike Pence, during an appearance on CNN, said: “We dismiss conspiracy theories around here out of hand.”
Both men said they didn't know much about the conspiracy theory: "I don't know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate," Trump said in the White House briefing room.
Asked on CBS' “CBS This Morning” if he was inflaming attention on the group by not going on the record to oppose it, Pence decried “spending time on a major network to talk about some conspiracy online theory,” later adding, "I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand."
The group that has been likened to a virtual cult and has been labeled a potential domestic terrorist threat by the FBI.
"I have heard that it's gaining in popularity," Trump said, suggesting QAnon followers approved of how he'd handled social unrest in places like Portland, Oregon. "I've heard these are people that love our country and they just don't like seeing it."
QAnon's prevailing conspiracy theories — none based in fact — claim dozens of Satan-worshipping politicians and A-list celebrities work in tandem with governments around the globe to engage in child sex abuse. Followers also believe there is a "deep state" effort to annihilate Trump.
Followers of the group also allege baseless theories surrounding mass shootings and elections. Followers have falsely claimed that 5G cellular networks are spreading the coronavirus.
Trump is revered among the conspiracy's followers, who believe he was recruited to help eliminate the controlling criminal conspiracy they allege is gripping the world's power structures.
Asked if he believed the crux of the theory, described by a reporter as the belief that the President "is secretly saving the world from this satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals," Trump said: "Well, I haven't heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?"
"If I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it," he went on. "I'm willing to put myself out there. And we are, actually, we're saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country."
Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts, and shirts and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans are not uncommon at his rallies.
The campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden responded to Trump's comments, accusing the President of "giving voice to violence."
"After calling neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville 'fine people' and tear gassing peaceful protesters following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump just sought to legitimize a conspiracy theory that the FBI has identified as a domestic terrorism threat," campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. "Our country needs leadership that will bring us together more than ever to form a more perfect union." — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, CNN
