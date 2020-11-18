Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Gwin noted that bipartisan election officials have dismissed Trump's claims of widespread fraud. "Chris Krebs should be commended for his service in protecting our elections, not fired for telling the truth."

Krebs kept a low profile even as he voiced confidence ahead of the November vote and, afterward, knocked down allegations that the count was tainted by fraud. The repudiation of Trump was notable coming from a component of DHS, which has been criticized for seeming to be too closely aligned with the president's political goals.

CISA issued statements dismissing claims that large numbers of dead people could vote or that someone could change results without detection.

It also distributed a statement from a coalition of federal and state officials concluding there was no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in the Nov. 3 election and that the vote was the most secure in American history.

Krebs avoided ever directly criticizing the president and tried to stay above the political fray, even as he worked to contradict misinformation coming from the president and his supporters. "It's not our job to fact check the president," he said at a briefing with reporters on the eve of the election.