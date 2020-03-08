Trump has an optimistic view of spread of coronavirus

The Associated Press points out in a fact check that President Donald Trump has played down the consequences of the coronavirus public health emergency even as his agencies scramble to manage it.
In a Fox News interview last week, Trump said: "A lot of people will have this, and it's very mild. They will get better very rapidly. They don't even see a doctor ... So, if we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better."
Then in a tweet the next day:
I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 who do not need hospitalization should restrict their activities and "stay home except to get medical care."
In a trip to the CDC's main Atlanta campus, Trump falsely claimed “anybody that needs a test gets a test."
Vice President Mike Pence, who chairs the federal coronavirus task force, at a later briefing suggested a timeline of “weeks” before the test would be widely available to the general public. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS