Trump has raised more than $207 million since Election Day

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $207.5 million since the November election, his campaign said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said in the statement.

The fundraising total includes money raised by Trump's campaign, the RNC, two joint committees and Trump's new political action committee, Save America, it said. Trump has continued to raise money furiously in emailed pitches to supporters, maintaining his unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the November election.

In all, the Trump political operation had sent 414 emails -- and another 132 text messages -- seeking funds between 11 p.m. ET on Election Night, November 3, and Thursday afternoon.

Many purport to seek donations to his "Official Election Defense Fund." In reality, however, the first 75% of every contribution currently flows to Save America, the new leadership PAC that Trump established less than a week after the election. A donor has to contribute $5,000 to Save America before any funds are directed to the Trump campaign recount account.