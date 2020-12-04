Trump has raised more than $207 million since Election Day

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $207.5 million since the November election, his campaign said in an emailed statement Thursday.
"These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said in the statement.
The fundraising total includes money raised by Trump's campaign, the RNC, two joint committees and Trump's new political action committee, Save America, it said. Trump has continued to raise money furiously in emailed pitches to supporters, maintaining his unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the November election.
In all, the Trump political operation had sent 414 emails -- and another 132 text messages -- seeking funds between 11 p.m. ET on Election Night, November 3, and Thursday afternoon.
Many purport to seek donations to his "Official Election Defense Fund." In reality, however, the first 75% of every contribution currently flows to Save America, the new leadership PAC that Trump established less than a week after the election. A donor has to contribute $5,000 to Save America before any funds are directed to the Trump campaign recount account.
The new filings cover only a brief window of activity for Save America, the leadership PAC that Trump launched less than a week after the election. Save America became part of a joint fundraising operation with other Trump entities on November 18, and Thursday's report covers only activity through November 23.
Save America took in nearly $570,000 in that period, much of it from donors who contributed in small amounts, the filings show.
While politicians can't use the money in leadership PACs directly on their campaigns, federal law provides broad leeway on their spending -- leading to criticism that these committees amount to little more than slush funds to underwrite travel, staff and personal expenses.
Trump's campaign and supporters have mounted legal claims in key battleground states that have so far been unsuccessful. He's also shown no signs of relinquishing his sway over the party. Trump has floated the possibility of running again in 2024 if he can't overturn his Nov. 3 defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.
Fundraising numbers for Biden and the DNC were also expected to be filed Thursday. — Bloomberg News. CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.