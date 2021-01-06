Trump insists, falsely, that Pence can decertify results today

On Wednesday beginning at noon, Vice President Mike Pence is to preside over a joint session of Congress. His role is to open the certificates of the electoral votes from each state and present them to the appointed “tellers” from the House and Senate in alphabetical order. At the end of the count, it falls to Pence to announce who won.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday tightened the screws, pressuring Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn the will of voters in a desperate, futile bid to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
Pence finds himself in the most precarious position of his tenure as he prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes, bearing witness to the formalization of Trump’s — and his own — election defeat.
“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you," Trump said at a rally Monday night in Georgia for candidates in two Senate runoff elections.
“Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump added, drawing laughs. He said Pence was “going to have a lot to say about it. And you know one thing with him, you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight.”
Trump continued to pile on, insisting in a statement late Tuesday, hours after a lunch with the vice president, that Pence had not informed him that he possessed no power to overturn the will of voters. “He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification," Trump said. "He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation."
Around midnight (central time), Trump tweeted: "If Vice President Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the presidency. ... Mike can send it back!"
Neither the Constitution nor congressional statute grants the vice president any such powers. It is up to the House and Senate to voice objections, and states' electors were chosen in accordance with state law, not fraudulently.
Pence, whose office declined to discuss his plans, was not expected to deliver on Trump's request to overturn the electors, acknowledging he has no such unilateral power.
People close to the vice president stressed his respect for institutions and said they expect him to act in accordance with the law and hew to the Constitution. Pence, one official said, could echo some of Trump's complaints about the vote, even if he doesn't interfere in the count.
Despite claims by Trump and his allies, there was not widespread fraud in the election. This has been confirmed by a range of election officials and by William Barr, who stepped down as attorney general last month. Neither Trump nor any of the lawmakers promising to object to the count have presented credible evidence that would change the outcome.
Nevertheless, more than 100 House Republicans and a dozen Senate Republicans, including Sen. Josh Hawley, have said they will challenge the electoral votes of at least one of the battleground states on Wednesday. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS