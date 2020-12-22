Trump issues executive order requiring 'beautiful' federal architecture

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday looking to ensure that federal buildings feature "beautiful" architecture, expressing a preference for classical architecture over modernist designs.

The order did not explicitly define what standards buildings must meet to be considered beautiful, saying that new federal buildings should be of classical design but not mandating that style. The order defines classical architecture as "the architectural tradition derived from the forms, principles, and vocabulary of the architecture of Greek and Roman antiquity" and that "encompasses such styles as Neoclassical, Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, Beaux-Arts, and Art Deco."

It applies to all federal courthouses, agency headquarters, DC public buildings and all other public buildings costing more than $50 million.

Arguing that some of the Founding Fathers "attached great importance to Federal civic architecture, the order laments how in the 1950s and 60s, "the Federal Government largely replaced traditional designs for new construction with modernist ones."