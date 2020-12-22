Trump issues executive order requiring 'beautiful' federal architecture

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday looking to ensure that federal buildings feature "beautiful" architecture, expressing a preference for classical architecture over modernist designs.
The order did not explicitly define what standards buildings must meet to be considered beautiful, saying that new federal buildings should be of classical design but not mandating that style. The order defines classical architecture as "the architectural tradition derived from the forms, principles, and vocabulary of the architecture of Greek and Roman antiquity" and that "encompasses such styles as Neoclassical, Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, Beaux-Arts, and Art Deco."
It applies to all federal courthouses, agency headquarters, DC public buildings and all other public buildings costing more than $50 million.
Arguing that some of the Founding Fathers "attached great importance to Federal civic architecture, the order laments how in the 1950s and 60s, "the Federal Government largely replaced traditional designs for new construction with modernist ones."
"The Federal architecture that ensued, overseen by the General Services Administration (GSA), was often unpopular with Americans," the order states. "The new buildings ranged from the undistinguished to designs even GSA now admits many in the public found unappealing."
The executive order also creates the President's Council on Improving Federal Civic Architecture. The council is tasked with submitting a report to the GSA administrator recommending updates to GSA's policies and procedures to incorporate the new architectural guidelines.
The move is already being met with resistance from some architects, with the American Institute of Architects issuing a statement Monday that it "unequivocally opposes" the order, but expressing relief that the order was not as powerful or as comprehensive as expected.
"Communities should have the right and responsibility to decide for themselves what architectural design best fits their needs, and we look forward to working with President-Elect Biden to ensure that," said the group's CEO, Robert Ivy. "Though we are appalled with the administration's decision to move forward with the design mandate, we are happy the order isn't as far reaching as previously thought." — CNN