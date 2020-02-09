Trump lashes out at ‘horrendous’ Vindman

President Trump called Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman “horrendous” Saturday a day after he fired the war hero in retaliation for his testifying in the impeachment inquiry — and ousted his brother, too.
Trump, who is purging his administration of those who testified about the Ukraine scandal, derided Vindman as a problem employee just hours after the Purple Heart winner was escorted out of the White House.
“He was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior,” Trump asserted on Twitter.
....was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020
Trump launched a Friday evening ouster of staff members days after the Senate acquitted him at the controversial impeachment trial.
He also fired Vindman’s twin brother from his post as a White House lawyer without offering an explanation. Yevgeny Vindman appeared side by side with Alexander Vindman during his appearances before the House of Representatives inquiry.
The twins were raised in Brooklyn after being brought to the U.S. from Ukraine as toddlers as their parents fled Communist oppression.
Democratic voters gave Alexander Vindman a standing ovation at the presidential debate in Manchester, N.H. after Joe Biden urged them to show appreciation for him.
Trump also ousted Gordon Sondland, the million-dollar Republican donor who also broke ranks to testify about Trump’s effort to persuade Ukraine to launch probes that the president believed would help him in the 2020 election. Sondland was unceremoniously dumped from his appointed gig as envoy to the European Union.
Since his acquittal, Trump has moved to remove those who testified about what they knew about the Ukraine scandal. An aide to Vice President Mike Pence was also forced out of her position last week in the wake of Trump’s acquittal.
Trump supporters like Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida pointed out that Trump is within his rights to ensure only Trump followers will serve under him in the White House.
But critics counter that Trump pointedly waited to move until after he was cleared, suggesting he was concerned about appearing to punish those who exposed misdeeds. His purge has also countered senators like Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who asserted that Trump had learned a valuable lesson by the impeachment process. — New York Daily News