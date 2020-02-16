Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump is out to rev up his appeal with a key voting demographic — NASCAR fans — as he takes in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
NASCAR drivers may veer to the left during their trip around the oval racetrack, but their fans lean right, which helps explain the regularity with which GOP presidents have made their way to the track.
Trump will be the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500, after George W. Bush in 2004. Like Trump, he also attended the race during a presidential election year. Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush also visited the track at Daytona but during races other than the 500.
This year, Trump will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines.
Ari Fleischer, the White House spokesman under George W. Bush, said the visit should appeal to Trump on two fronts.
“There’s a real sense of positive, overwhelming affirmation to hear the roar of the crowd. What politician doesn’t want that?” Fleischer said. “Secondly, there’s what I call the reverberation effect. People watching at home, who hear the roar of the crowd for a president, that can drive them toward some sense of approval or fondness or liking for the president.”
Trump’s reelection campaign will run a TV ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway.
Trump scored a coup in 2016 when Brian France, then NASCAR’s chairman and chief executive, endorsed him in the presidential race. While France’s endorsement was a personal matter, some critics said it hurt NASCAR’s efforts to boost its appeal among minorities. And Trump didn’t help matters when he repeatedly claimed he had received “NASCAR’s endorsement” rather than France’s.
About 100,000 people are expected to attend this year’s race and millions more will watch on television. About 9 million people took in last year’s race on television. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS