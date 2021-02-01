Trump names two new lawyers for impeachment trial a day after his defense team collapsed

Former President Donald Trump's office announced that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will now head the legal team for his second impeachment trial, a day after CNN first reported that five members of his defense left and his team effectively collapsed.

One point of friction with his previous team was Trump wanted the attorneys to focus on his election fraud claims rather than the constitutionality of convicting a former president.

Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case as he refuses to budge from his false claims. Trump's advisers have been talking to him about his legal strategy and he keeps bringing up election fraud for his defense, while they have repeatedly tried to steer him away from that, according to a source familiar with those discussions.

It's unclear whether Schoen and Castor will go along with what Trump wants.

"Schoen has already been working with the 45th president and other advisors to prepare for the upcoming trial, and both Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional — a fact 45 Senators voted in agreement with last week," the release said.

"It is an honor to represent the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution," Schoen said in a statement.