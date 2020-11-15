Trump puts Giuliani in charge of post-election legal fight after series of losses

President Donald Trump has put his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of his campaign's long-shot post-election legal challenges, according to a tweet from the President Saturday night.
"I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!" Trump said in the tweet.
The news follows a brutal series of losses for the President in court Friday, as nine cases in key states were denied or dropped in one day.
According to the New York Times, Trump is trying to use all possible means to change the election outcome and wants those he views as "fighters" making his case to the public.
Giuliani's now involvement has "vexed" Trump campaign staffers and the White House, the newspaper reported, after the former New York mayor held a widely ridiculed press conference last weekend at a Philadelphia landscaping company to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
The President had previously chosen campaign adviser David Bossie, who is not a lawyer, to lead the campaign's legal efforts. CNN reported earlier this week that Bossie had tested positive for coronavirus days after being tapped for the role.
Trump has refused to accept the election results, instead pushing unfounded theories about widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots and that the election has been stolen from him. His campaign has filed a flurry of legal challenges, based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud or using little evidence to lay out grievances about minor ballot processing access.
On Friday, the Trump campaign was dealt defeats in three significant states for their post-election fight — Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.
The Trump campaign lost six cases in two counties in Pennsylvania over whether almost 9,000 absentee ballots could be thrown out. And the law firm leading the Trump campaign's effort in Pennsylvania dropped out.
Lawyers for the Trump campaign also dropped a lawsuit in Arizona seeking a review by hand of all ballots, after finding that Biden's margin of victory in the state could not be overcome.
Two poll-watchers in Michigan lost their case to stop the certification of votes in Wayne County, which includes the city of Detroit that helped carry Biden to victory in the state, and a judge rejected their allegations of fraud.
Sunday morning, the president was still tweeting about the issue. In one, he said that Biden "won because the election was rigged."
Twitter was still labeling his tweets with a warning that their claims about election fraud are disputed:
He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
— CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.