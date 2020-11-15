Trump puts Giuliani in charge of post-election legal fight after series of losses

Trump has refused to accept the election results, instead pushing unfounded theories about widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots and that the election has been stolen from him. His campaign has filed a flurry of legal challenges, based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud or using little evidence to lay out grievances about minor ballot processing access.

On Friday, the Trump campaign was dealt defeats in three significant states for their post-election fight — Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.

The Trump campaign lost six cases in two counties in Pennsylvania over whether almost 9,000 absentee ballots could be thrown out. And the law firm leading the Trump campaign's effort in Pennsylvania dropped out.

Lawyers for the Trump campaign also dropped a lawsuit in Arizona seeking a review by hand of all ballots, after finding that Biden's margin of victory in the state could not be overcome.

Two poll-watchers in Michigan lost their case to stop the certification of votes in Wayne County, which includes the city of Detroit that helped carry Biden to victory in the state, and a judge rejected their allegations of fraud.

Sunday morning, the president was still tweeting about the issue. In one, he said that Biden "won because the election was rigged."