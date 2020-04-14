Trump rages at criticism while governors craft their own reopening plans

With 23,000 Americans dead and millions without a paycheck, President Donald Trump dimmed the lights in the White House briefing room, fired up a misleading propaganda video and boiled over.
In one of the most unchained presidential tantrums ever captured on television, Trump's Monday display flouted every notion of calm leadership by the commander in chief in a crisis.
He claimed powers never envisioned by the Constitution and insisted his "authority is total" to order states and cities to get moving again to break out of the frozen economy. His warning came as two blocs of Eastern and Western hot-spot states banded together in an implied challenge to his vow to get people back to work soon, setting off a brewing confrontation over the power of the federal government.
During the news conference, Trump said that the press was not giving him credit because "everything we did was right" in the coronavirus pandemic.
Raging at reporters, the President used the campaign-style video to mislead the nation about his sluggish recognition of the threat from the virus, after once predicting a "miracle" that would make it go away. He called up his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to publicly repudiate his own words Sunday on CNN, which had been interpreted as criticism of early administration actions.
When the presidential storm had blown out, Trump had offered no new guidance on the key issues -- for instance, the continued inadequacy of testing, which will hamper the nation's economic opening. He vowed that the economy would fire up "ahead of schedule" but did not explain how, when many states are at or are approaching their peak infection rates. And he appeared to warn he would try to force open state economies, including shops, schools and restaurants closed by governors and mayors. He did not explain, either, how he would convince the public to get back to normal if people did not feel confident they were safe.
"The President of the United States calls the shots," Trump said.
But after the briefing, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he disagreed with Trump's interpretation of his powers, stating that the President is not a monarch.
"We don't have a king. We have an elected president," Cuomo said during an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett. "The Constitution clearly says the powers that are not specifically listed for the federal government are reserved for the states, and the bounds between federal and state authority are central to the Constitution -- one of the great balances of power."
The Founding Fathers "didn't want a king, otherwise we would have had King George Washington," Cuomo added.
Trump's anger erupted at a time when there are encouraging signs that the virus may be reaching its apex in some hot spots, such as New York -- despite a continuing terrible death toll. More than 23,000 Americans have now died and there are more than 580,000 confirmed infections.
But there are worrying indications of the virus spreading among workers vital to the food chain in meat-processing plants in South Dakota and Colorado and in supermarkets that suggest normal life is nowhere near resuming. And a crew member died from Covid-19 after serving on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the nuclear aircraft carrier that had its captain fired for warning that the disease was ravaging his command.
Shortly before the briefing, two groups of states on each coast encompassing millions of people banded together to study when and how to ease social-distancing restrictions in a way that does not lead to a resurgence of the virus.
Many local officials have warned that far more diagnostic and antibody testing -- on the order of millions per day -- is needed so that states can safely relax distancing precautions and isolate those who are infected.
The President's remarks raised the prospect of a massive constitutional confrontation with governors if he sticks to his position ahead of his hoped-for May 1 opening date.
