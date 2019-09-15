Subscribe for 99¢
Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench

President Donald Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts, seated left, and justices of the Supreme Court, listen to Justice Brett Kavanaugh speak during the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony of Kavanaugh as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Kavanaugh is accompanied by his wife Ashley Kavanaugh, right, and children Margaret, fourth from right, and Liza, third from right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The New York Times published a book excerpt Saturday that includes an allegation that Brett Kavanaugh, recently named Supreme Court justice, exposed himself during a college party.

The book excerpt says that during the party, "Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at" the woman. 

President Donald Trump this morning tweeted several times about the excerpt. 

The president's tweet originally spelled libel as "liable" — that version was deleted and re-sent.

Another tweet said:

Kavanaugh faced allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation hearings.  Despite the testimony of a woman who said he groped her and attempted to rape her during high school, he was confirmed. — Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com