The New York Times published a book excerpt Saturday that includes an allegation that Brett Kavanaugh, recently named Supreme Court justice, exposed himself during a college party.
The book excerpt says that during the party, "Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at" the woman.
President Donald Trump this morning tweeted several times about the excerpt.
Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
The president's tweet originally spelled libel as "liable" — that version was deleted and re-sent.
Another tweet said:
Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
Kavanaugh faced allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation hearings. Despite the testimony of a woman who said he groped her and attempted to rape her during high school, he was confirmed. — Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com