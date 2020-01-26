Trump's defense starts arguments in impeachment trial

After days of arguments in which Democrats exhaustively laid out the case that Trump illegally held up aid to Ukraine, used taxpayer dollars to pressure that country's new President to help him hurt political opponents and then tried to obstruct Congress and cover it all up, Trump's team had their turn to argue for their client.
While Trump's lawyers refuted specific elements of the case against Trump, their arguments Saturday boiled down to two key points:
1. Democrats are trying to steal the 2020 election
"For all their talk about election interference, they're here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history -- and we can't allow that to happen," said White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is leading Trump's team.
2. There is no direct evidence of wrongdoing
"They think you can read minds, I look at the words," he said, after pointing out that neither Trump nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was pressure, despite Trump's request in the White House call transcript.
The arguments lasted just about two hours. Cipollone, literally at the stroke of noon, said he was done for the day.
The fact of their brevity was a theme Trump's lawyers continually mentioned.
"I am not going to continue to go over and over and over again the evidence that they did not put before you. Because we would be here for a lot longer than 24 hours," said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's lead attorneys.
Speaking after the arguments, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the defense arguments were proof the Senate trial should feature witnesses and subpoenas for documents.
"So the President's counsel is criticizing the case against the President for lack of sources close to the President while at the same time blocking testimony from witnesses close to the President," he said. "It makes no sense."
Trump's defense played multiple video clips of Schiff, not just from that hearing, but also from a cable news interview in which he said there was evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia. The Trump defense disputed this point and said it was part of a pattern by Schiff, misrepresenting things. — CNN