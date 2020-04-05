Trump says he may take unproven treatment for coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Saturday he may take an anti-malaria drug that he’s been promoting as a treatment for coronavirus even though doctors warn that it’s unproven, and he hasn’t been diagnosed with the illness.
“I might do it anyway. I may take it, OK? I may take it,” Trump told his daily briefing. “And I have to ask my doctors about that. But I may take it.”
Trump’s remarkable offer to take hydroxychloroquine even though he doesn’t need it came during a freewheeling news conference.
“I just hope that hydroxychloroquine wins,” he said. “What do you have to lose? Take it! Try it if you’d like.”
He echoed claims about the drug made by right-wing allies even as doctors warn evidence is scant that it has any therapeutic effects.
“It would be a gift from heaven if it works,” Trump added.
The drug has serious side effects, including: gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; visual disturbances; serious skin reactions; headache, tinnitus and hearing loss; blood disorders; and heart rhythm changes. Doctors refer to the cardiac reaction as “prolonged QT interval.”
Doctors have warned against using it to self-medicate, saying that people could poison themselves. — New York Daily News, The People's Pharmacy
