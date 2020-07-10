Trump seeks political edge in Supreme Court rulings

The rejection of Trump's assertions of executive power was tempered by the practical impact of the Supreme Court's decision to remand the cases to lower courts -– all but assuring that the potentially embarrassing disclosures won't be required before his political fate is decided on Nov. 3.

Trump did notch two wins in important religious liberty cases on Wednesday, but he wasn't in a celebratory mood after Thursday's decisions.

"Courts in the past have given 'broad deference'. BUT NOT ME!" he tweeted. And: "Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given...for another President."

Last month, after the administration lost the DACA case, Trump tweeted: "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"

He followed with an appeal to his base supporters, perhaps hinting at a future campaign theme: "These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!"

The attacks on the court marked a return for Trump to a key issue in his 2016 campaign.