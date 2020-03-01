Trump speaks at CPAC, kisses American flag

President Donald Trump rallied conservative activists Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Trump offered the crowd a brief update on his administration's efforts concerning the coronavirus not long after he announced that the US would be tacking on additional travel restrictions on Iran due to the outbreak earlier in the day.
The president also said Democrats are criticizing his administration's response to the coronavirus for political reasons.
"We will do everything in our power to keep the virus and those carrying the infections from entering our country," he added.
Trump used the conference as an opportunity to take on his potential Democratic opponents, referencing "the impeachment hoax" and what he saw in Democrats' "socialist" policies. He also mocked Mike Bloomberg's height, crouching behind the lectern as he imitated the candidate.
He once again went after Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for his impeachment vote, saying Romney "wanted to get some publicity for himself" with the vote.
He used a large portion of the conference speech to tout his promises kept on topics such as immigration, the economy, the southern border, the US' energy independence and national security.
At the end of his speech, Trump hugged an American flag on the stage, mouthing the words "I love you baby" and then kissed the flag. It was an echo of his similar move at the beginning of his appearance at the same conference in 2019. — CNN