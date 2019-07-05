President Trump steered mostly clear of partisanship during his 4th of July speech, but he stumbled over American history by talking about airports during the American Revolution.
In the 1700s.
During his Thursday speech near the Lincoln Memorial,Trump said: "Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports," of the fighting force created by the Continental Congress in 1775.
There was no air travel in the 18th century.
The full comment:
"In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown.
"Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant."
One other note: The battle at Fort McHenry that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" took place during the War of 1812, not the American Revolution.
Trump largely stuck to his scripted speech, avoiding diversions into his agenda or reelection campaign . But in one exception, he vowed, "Very soon, we will plant the American flag on Mars," actually a distant goal not likely to be achieved until late in the 2020s if even then.
A late afternoon downpour drenched the capital's Independence Day crowds, and Trump's speech unfolded in occasional rain. The warplanes and presidential aircraft he had summoned conducted their flyovers as planned, capped by the Navy Blue Angels aerobatics team.