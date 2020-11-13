Trump stews and stays silent as virus tears across country

With more than 100,000 new confirmed U.S. cases reported daily for more than a week, Trump has been more focused on tracking the rollout of a vaccine, which won't be widely available for months. He has fumed that Pfizer intentionally withheld an announcement about progress on its vaccine trial until after Election Day, according to a White House official who was not authorized to publicly comment and spoke on condition of anonymity. Pfizer said it did not purposely withhold trial results.

Although the president has consistently played down the pandemic, which has killed more than 240,000 Americans and infected more than 10 million people in the U.S., public health experts expressed worry about Trump's silence on the troubling spike in cases, as well as his refusal to begin coordination on virus issues with Biden's transition team.

"It's a big problem," said Dr. Abraar Karan, a global health specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. "The transition is not going to happen until January, and we are in a complete crisis right now. We already know where this is headed. ... It's not good enough to say we're going to wait until the next president to address this."

The president's silence comes as numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive for the virus in recent days.