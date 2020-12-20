Trump suggested naming Sidney Powell election Special Counsel

President Donald Trump suggested naming Sidney Powell, the lawyer who helmed some of his campaign’s early and unsuccessful legal challenges to November’s election results, as a special counsel to investigate allegations of voter fraud.
Trump made the suggestion during a Friday meeting at the White House that included his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to a person familiar with the conversation who requested anonymity to describe the internal discussion.
Any effort to appoint Powell to a role investigating the election results will likely prompt questions about the legality of the president personally appointing a special counsel, and resistance from those within the administration who don’t believe his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. Special counsels are usually appointed by the Attorney General.
Powell herself is a controversial figure who was disavowed by the president’s campaign last month after accusing Republican elected officials of involvement in a scheme to alter the election results. The conspiracy theory included baseless allegations that former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez sought to rig elections by tampering with voting software, despite officials at the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security stating they had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Friday’s conversation also included a discussion of an idea floated by Giuliani to have the Department of Homeland Security seize and examine voting machines that the president has said — without evidence — could have been tampered with, according to The New York Times. And Trump asked about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s suggestion during an appearance on Newsmax this week that the president could impose martial law and deploy the military for a second vote, the paper reported.
The various schemes espoused by the president are the latest signal of his inability to come to terms with his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, who won the election by an Electoral College margin of 306-232. The president’s legal team has been dealt resounding defeats in courts across the nation, and twice seen efforts rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden said Thursday that he was concerned that if Trump boycotted his inauguration, it could hurt the image of the U.S. on the world stage, though he would not take Trump’s potential absence “personally.” — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
