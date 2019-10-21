A small crowd protesting the president in southern California got sprayed with bear repellant, police said, by a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
Santa Monica police said the pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators were shouting at each other Saturday when a scuffle bork eout.
A video posted online shows a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat circling the crowd and then unleashing a torrent of spray from a canister. Officials say nobody was seriously hurt by the repellent, which is similar to pepper sprays used by police.
The Los Angeles Times reports authorities arrested a man who could face charges including violating the terms of his parole from a previous weapons violation. His name was not released.