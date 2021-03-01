Trump teases 2024 presidential run in lie-filled CPAC speech

"With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate, and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House," Trump said. "And I wonder who that will be. I wonder who that will be. Who? Who? Who will that be? I wonder."

Trump has remained unapologetic since the Jan. 6 insurrection, his political capital among Republicans scarcely diminished even after he was impeached for a second time by the US House, with 10 Republican votes, and then acquitted by the US Senate, with seven GOP senators joining Democrats in the vote to convict him.

On stage Sunday, he named all the Republican lawmakers who voted against him — calling them "grandstanders" — with special ire for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, who he referred to as a "warmonger."

He targeted Biden throughout much of his speech, attacking his immigration policies, accusing him of taking credit for the Trump administration's work on vaccines and demanding that he "get the schools open."

To allay concerns among Republicans about the splintering within the GOP, Trump dismissed any discussion that he was contemplating starting a new political party: "We have the Republican Party," he said to applause. "It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before."