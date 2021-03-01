Trump teases 2024 presidential run in lie-filled CPAC speech

Former President Donald Trump repeated his election lies on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, looking to reclaim his role as the Republican Party's kingmaker in the 2022 midterm elections and positioning himself for a 2024 presidential run.
"It is far from being over," Trump said. "We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before."
Repeating his false claims that he won the November election, which President Joe Biden won resoundingly with 306 to Trump's 232 electoral votes, Trump teased a White House run in four years: "I may even decide to beat them for a third time," the one-term former president said in his first public remarks since leaving the White House.
During a lengthy speech in which he baselessly claimed that the US has a "very sick and corrupt electoral process" and accused the Supreme Court of failing to "have the courage" to overturn the election on his behalf, he called for a new round of voting restrictions, claiming, falsely, that mail-in ballots and early voting were responsible for Biden's win.
After boasting that it has "been stated" that his endorsement "is the most powerful asset in politics," Trump closed out his speech by asking supporters to contribute to his political action committees as he hinted about his future plans.
"With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate, and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House," Trump said. "And I wonder who that will be. I wonder who that will be. Who? Who? Who will that be? I wonder."
Trump has remained unapologetic since the Jan. 6 insurrection, his political capital among Republicans scarcely diminished even after he was impeached for a second time by the US House, with 10 Republican votes, and then acquitted by the US Senate, with seven GOP senators joining Democrats in the vote to convict him.
On stage Sunday, he named all the Republican lawmakers who voted against him — calling them "grandstanders" — with special ire for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, who he referred to as a "warmonger."
He targeted Biden throughout much of his speech, attacking his immigration policies, accusing him of taking credit for the Trump administration's work on vaccines and demanding that he "get the schools open."
To allay concerns among Republicans about the splintering within the GOP, Trump dismissed any discussion that he was contemplating starting a new political party: "We have the Republican Party," he said to applause. "It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before."
The majority of CPAC attendees, 68%, said they wanted him to run again in 2024; 15% said they don't want the former president to vie for the GOP nomination and 17% said they were unsure — indicating the opening for a fresh face within the party.
In filings with the Federal Election Commission Saturday, Trump also expanded his potential reach by converting both his presidential campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President, and his leadership PAC, Save America, into two political action committees that can support other candidates for office.
In the discussions with aides about the 2022 midterms and future election cycles, Trump has been weighing how to exact revenge on the House members and Senators who cast impeachment votes against him — and the new committees could serve as his vehicle for doing that. — CNN