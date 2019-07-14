President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets Sunday morning discussing "'progressive' Democrat congresswomen."
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
The tweets come as tensions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over publicly, and several House Democrats sent a message to Washington: We're not backing down.
Three members of the "squad" — the cadre of liberal freshman lawmakers who are struggling with their party's more centrist members over impeachment, immigration and other issues — defended their approach Saturday. All are young women of color, a fact not lost on supporters who have bridled at the criticism thrown their way.
The group includes Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant. Other members include Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Infighting between liberal and centrist House Democrats was highlighted last week by Pelosi's seemingly dismissive words aimed at the freshman women. Pelosi told The New York Times that "they're four people, and that's how many votes they got," a remark that brought criticism that Pelosi was marginalizing women of color.