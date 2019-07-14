Subscribe for 99¢
President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets Sunday morning discussing "'progressive' Democrat congresswomen."

The tweets come as tensions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over publicly, and several House Democrats sent a message to Washington: We're not backing down.

Three members of the "squad" — the cadre of liberal freshman lawmakers who are struggling with their party's more centrist members over impeachment, immigration and other issues — defended their approach Saturday. All are young women of color, a fact not lost on supporters who have bridled at the criticism thrown their way.

The group includes Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant. Other members include Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Infighting between liberal and centrist House Democrats was highlighted last week by Pelosi's seemingly dismissive words aimed at the freshman women. Pelosi told The New York Times that "they're four people, and that's how many votes they got," a remark that brought criticism that Pelosi was marginalizing women of color.