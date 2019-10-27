President Donald Trump says that watching the raid that killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria as it was underway felt "as though you were watching a movie."
And he's suggesting that the video be released to the public to dissuade al-Baghdadi's followers.
Trump says that he watched much of the mission unfold from the White House Situation Room on Saturday night.
Trump says at the White House on Sunday that the U.S. had al-Baghdadi under surveillance for several weeks. He says that during the raid, U.S. forces flew low and fast, and were met with gunfire at points.
Trump is also suggesting that the footage of the raid may be released publicly so that the world knows al-Baghdadi spent his final moments "crying, "whimpering" and "screaming."