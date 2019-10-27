Team up with us for 99¢
The Latest: Trump says IS leader's death outdoes bin Laden's

FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. The IS erupted from the chaos of Syria and Iraq's conflicts and swiftly did what no Islamic militant group had done before, conquering a giant stretch of territory and declaring itself a "caliphate." U.S. officials said late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 that al-Baghdadi was the target of an American raid in Syria and may have died in an explosion. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

President Donald Trump says that watching the raid that killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria as it was underway felt "as though you were watching a movie."

And he's suggesting that the video be released to the public to dissuade al-Baghdadi's followers.

Trump says that he watched much of the mission unfold from the White House Situation Room on Saturday night.

Trump says at the White House on Sunday that the U.S. had al-Baghdadi under surveillance for several weeks. He says that during the raid, U.S. forces flew low and fast, and were met with gunfire at points.

Trump is also suggesting that the footage of the raid may be released publicly so that the world knows al-Baghdadi spent his final moments "crying, "whimpering" and "screaming."

