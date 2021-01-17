Trump's approval rating reaches new low, according to CNN poll

The economy remains the high point for Trump in the eyes of the public: 53% say they approve of the way he handled the economy, the only issue tested for which he earns majority approval. The major crises of his final year in office — the coronavirus outbreak and race relations — earn sharply negative reviews. Just 34% approve of how he handled race relations, and 36% of the coronavirus. Approval is similarly low for the signature issue of Trump's 2016 campaign for the presidency, immigration. Just 36% approve of how he handled that.

Trump's favorability rating — a measure of views of him personally rather than of his work as president — is among the lowest of his political career. Overall, 33% say they have a favorable opinion of Trump, 64% an unfavorable one. He's been viewed worse just twice since he declared his run for the presidency in June 2015, and both came before he was elected — in September 2015 and March 2016.

Other findings from the same survey suggest that as Trump's standing has dipped in the eyes of the public, Americans are ready for the Republican Party to shift away from Trump. The GOP's favorability rating has taken a steep hit since before the election, and around three-quarters of Americans say they want the GOP to move on from Trump rather than continue to treat him as their leader.