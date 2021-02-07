Trump's second impeachment trial set to kick off this week

The second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to kick off Tuesday with some of the key questions about the trial itself — including how long it will go and whether any witnesses will be called — still unanswered.
The ultimate outcome of the trial does not appear to be in doubt: Trump will be acquitted by the Senate for the second time, falling well short of the two-thirds votes needed for conviction.
But that doesn't mean the next week — and possibly two — will be without drama as the House impeachment managers recount the destruction caused in the deadly January 6 riot and argue that Trump was the one who incited the insurrectionists to ransack the US Capitol.
House Democrats on Thursday sought testimony from Trump himself at the trial, a move that was swiftly rejected by Trump's legal team. Democrats are unlikely to subpoena the former [resident and risk a drawn-out legal battle, feeling they can make their case that he incited the rioters without his testimony, just as they swiftly impeached him for "incitement of insurrection" one week after the Jan. 6 riots.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and their aides have been engaged in extensive discussions about the trial's rules, which the Senate will pass before arguments begin. Unlike last year's trial, both sides hope to reach a bipartisan agreement on the trial's parameters, which will include how long the impeachment managers and defense team get to make their arguments, how witnesses could be called and other matters.
Both sides are seeking a speedy trial. While the House impeachment managers are eyeing a proceeding that could last up to two weeks, some Senate Democrats are pushing for a quicker time frame.
The reason is simple. The Senate will not act on legislation or necessary confirmations until the trial is done.
On a vote addressing the constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial last month only five Republicans joined all the Democrats to kill the motion.
Democrats will need at least 17 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump and bar him from running for future office.
In a 14-page response to the House's impeachment effort on Tuesday, Trump's lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, previewed their argument that the Senate cannot vote to impeach Trump when he no longer holds office, as well as that Trump's speech about the election and before the Jan. 6 riots did not cause the riots and was protected by the First Amendment.
The House impeachment managers pushed back on that point, writing there is precedent to hold a trial and convict Trump, who was impeached by the House last month while he was still in office. — CNN