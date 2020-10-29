Trump's son-in-law bragged that president was taking country 'back from the doctors'

"If we continue our current behavior, by the time we start to go down the other side of the curve, a half a million people will be dead," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Tuesday.

Since October began, 29 US states have reported at least one record-high day of new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Being a 'cheerleader' for the economy

Kushner also described for Woodward the political calculations for the President -- instead of coming up with a federal plan to tackle the virus, Trump put that responsibility on governors. In his April 18 interview, Kushner described how he believed Trump had set himself up to reap the political benefits of a successful containment of the virus while ensuring that state governors, and not the President, would be blamed for any failure to stop the spread.

"The states have to own the testing," Kushner said. "The federal government should not own the testing. And the federal government should not own kind of the rules. It's got to be up to the governors, because that's the way the federalist system works."