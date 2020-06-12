Tucker Carlson’s Black Lives Matter remarks alienate Fox News advertisers

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson is causing static with the network’s advertisers again.
The conservative-leaning news channel has seen several companies say they will no longer run their commercials in the top-rated prime-time program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” due to the host’s recent comments on Black Lives Matter, the movement denouncing police brutality and racial bias that has gained substantial support among protesters nationwide in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd.
While much of the country and the media has taken a sympathetic view of the demonstrations spurred by the video of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on a Minneapolis street with his neck under the knee of a police officer, Carlson has been a harsh skeptic.
Carlson has criticized Republican politicians who have expressed support or understanding of the protests since they began at the end of May. He also said it was “soulless” and “craven” to support Black Lives Matter and ran a scroll of celebrities who offered financial help to the cause in front of video of property set ablaze during the uprisings.
But the host crossed a line with advertisers when he said the movement “may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about black lives. Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.”
Fox News has issued a clarification of the remarks, saying the “they” referred to Democratic politicians.
After the remarks were highlighted by Media Matters and Sleeping Giants, the liberal watchdog groups that often target Fox News comments they deem inflammatory, five sponsors publicly stated they will no longer run in Carlson’s program. One of them, telecom company T-Mobile, stated its intention in a tweet from its Chief Executive Mike Sievert, who wrote “Bye-Bye Tucker.”
The others who distanced themselves are restaurant chain Papa John’s, the Walt Disney Co., SmileDirect Club and furniture maker Vari.
Advertisers have fled Carlson’s show in the past. They bolted in 2018 after he said immigrants make the “country poorer and dirtier,” and in 2019 when he suggested that white supremacy in the United States is a hoax.
The latest exodus of advertisers is not expected to change Carlson’s status on the channel, as the network has stood by him in the past and he is a personal favorite of Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.
Carlson is also a major draw for Fox News Channel. In May, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 4.19 million viewers according to Nielsen, making it the second most-watched cable news program behind Fox’s “Hannity,” with 4.23 million.
Carlson was the first Fox News commentator to warn that the pandemic was a serious health threat to the nation while others had played down the crisis suggesting it was being used as a political weapon against Trump.
———
©2020 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.