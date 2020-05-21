Two days after Yellowstone reopens, woman injured by bison

(CNN) — Two days after the Yellowstone National Park partially reopened following coronavirus restrictions, a woman was injured by a bison.

The victim had been following the wild animal too closely Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from park spokeswoman Linda Veress.

The park did not release the woman's name.

They said she was knocked to the ground and received attention from park medical staff but chose not to go to the hospital.

Veress said the guest did not follow the park's guidance to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals.

On May 12 -- while the park was still closed -- a different visitor entered the park illegally and fell into what Veress described as a "thermal feature" near Old Faithful, a famed park geyser. That visitor had to be taken by air ambulance to a burn center for treatment.

The park, like many others across the country, has kept its doors closed to the public since late March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release earlier this month, the park said it has put together a phased reopening plan for the park, with the first phase going into effect May 18.

"Wyoming has lifted out-of-state travel restrictions and has requested the state's entrances open the week of May 18," the release said. "Montana and Idaho continue to have out-of-state restrictions in place and the park is working closely with these states and counties to open the remaining three entrances as soon as possible."

