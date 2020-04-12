UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a press conference about coronavirus inside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus. Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital Sunday, April 12 and will continue his recovery at his country house Chequers. He will not immediately return to work. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office said he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work," the statement said. “He wishes to thank everybody at St. Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

Johnson had been in the hospital for a week and had spent three nights in the intensive care unit. Earlier he said he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him.

“I can’t thank them enough," Johnson said in his first public statement since he was moved out of intensive care Thursday night. "I owe them my life.”

Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, said in tweets that she “cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough” and that she “will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.” She admitted there “were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

Johnson, 55, was the first world leader confirmed to have the illness. His coronavirus symptoms at first were said to have been mild, including a cough and a fever, and he was working from home during the first few days.

But he was admitted to St. Thomas’ on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day to its intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

