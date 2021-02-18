 Skip to main content
UK's Prince Philip spends a second night in hospital
UK's Prince Philip spends a second night in hospital

UK queen's husband Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

Prince Philip has spent a second night in hospital after being admitted earlier this week as a "precautionary measure" following complaints that he was feeling unwell.

Buckingham Palace did not issue an update on the Duke of Edinburgh's health when contacted by CNN on Thursday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening, Buckingham Palace said in a press release, issued Wednesday.

According to a Royal source, it was not an emergency admission and the Duke traveled to hospital by car and walked in unaided. The source added that the illness was not COVID-19 related.

The Buckingham Palace press release on Wednesday said the Duke's admission was a "precautionary measure" taken on the advice of his doctor after the Prince was "feeling unwell."

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the press release added.

Prince Philip stepped back from public life in 2017 and, due to his advancing age, has been taken to hospital several times in recent years.

In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition.

He and Queen Elizabeth married in Nov. 20, 1947. — CNN

