United Airlines flight suffers engine failure, sending debris falling on neighborhoods outside Denver

Police received calls from residents who said they'd heard a loud explosion, said Rachel Welte of the Broomfield Police Department at a Saturday news conference.

"Then they just started seeing basically what they thought was a plane falling from the sky. What it was was debris," Welte said, describing the debris as "possibly some exterior pieces of the plane."

Travis Loock, a passenger on United Flight 328, told CNN it was about 20 minutes into the flight to Honolulu when he heard a boom.

"There was a big boom and the kind of sound you don't want to hear when you're on the airplane," Loock, who was flying with his wife, said via phone. "And I instantly put my shade up, and I was pretty frightened to see that the, the engine on my side was missing."

Images from the scene showed large pieces of debris lying in the front yards of homes and a soccer field at the local park. CNN affiliate KCNC shared photos showing the smashed cabin of a resident's pickup truck. Another CNN affiliate, KMGH, shared photos of a hole in the roof of a local home.

United Airlines told CNN there were 241 people, including 10 crew members, aboard Flight 328. All were safe after the flight returned.