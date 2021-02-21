United Airlines flight suffers engine failure, sending debris falling on neighborhoods outside Denver

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Denver International Airport Saturday after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff, sending aircraft debris raining down on soccer fields, homes and yards in a Denver suburb.
United Flight 328 returned to the airport around 1:30 p.m. after suffering an engine issue, an airport spokesperson told CNN. The flight had been bound for Honolulu.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 safely returned to the Denver International Airport after "experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff."
"The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," the statement said.
The flight returned about 20 minutes after the police department in Broomfield, Colorado, said via Twitter that it had received reports that an airplane flying over the Denver suburb had engine trouble and had "dropped debris in several neighborhoods around 1:08 p.m."
"No injuries reported at this time," according to the tweet.
Additional tweets from police said debris landed in Commons Park and the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield. The city is about 25 miles north of Denver and 30 miles west of Denver International Airport.
Police received calls from residents who said they'd heard a loud explosion, said Rachel Welte of the Broomfield Police Department at a Saturday news conference.
"Then they just started seeing basically what they thought was a plane falling from the sky. What it was was debris," Welte said, describing the debris as "possibly some exterior pieces of the plane."
Travis Loock, a passenger on United Flight 328, told CNN it was about 20 minutes into the flight to Honolulu when he heard a boom.
"There was a big boom and the kind of sound you don't want to hear when you're on the airplane," Loock, who was flying with his wife, said via phone. "And I instantly put my shade up, and I was pretty frightened to see that the, the engine on my side was missing."
Images from the scene showed large pieces of debris lying in the front yards of homes and a soccer field at the local park. CNN affiliate KCNC shared photos showing the smashed cabin of a resident's pickup truck. Another CNN affiliate, KMGH, shared photos of a hole in the roof of a local home.
United Airlines told CNN there were 241 people, including 10 crew members, aboard Flight 328. All were safe after the flight returned.
The union representing United pilots commended the crew of Flight 328 and said Saturday "there is no substitute for experience."
"We are thankful for the tremendous teamwork shown by the entire flight and cabin crew, and that there were no injuries on the ground or in the air," the United Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association, International told CNN in a statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA. — CNN